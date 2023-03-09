Florida State Spring Camp Observations: Tight Ends Flash During Second Practice

The tight ends were among the position groups to flash on Wednesday evening - alongside a pair of true freshmen.

Florida State returned to the practice fields on Wednesday evening for the second session of spring camp. The Seminoles remained in helmets and shorts but will put the pads on during the final practice of the week on Friday.

NoleGameday was in attendance for the entire practice and down below are the observations taken from day two of camp.

— There were a large number of local high school coaches and players at practice today. Schools in attendance included Leon, Lincoln, Godby, Gadsden County, and others.

— Former Seminoles such as defensive tackle Robert Cooper and offensive lineman Trey Pettis viewed the practice from the sidelines.

— It's been tough to get a read on the kicking battle so far due to the angle of where we watch practice. Today, it appeared that Ryan Fitzgerald connected from 32 yards and missed from 42 yards while Tyler Keltner connected on attempts from 32 yards and 42 yards.

— Trey Benson, Caziah Holmes, and Deuce Spann were among the players returning kickoffs early in practice.

OFFENSE:

— The tight ends stole the show on Wednesday with Preston Daniel, Jaheim Bell, Markeston Douglas, and Kyle Morlock all making plays at different times. Morlock rarely lets the ball hit the ground while Daniel, Bell, and Douglas all had big plays.

— Right place, right time for Jaheim Bell. Cornerback Renardo Green was in position for an interception but the ball slipped through his hands and Bell corralled it. He brought in another ball on the sideline late in practice.

— Morlock caught back-to-back passes in 7-on-7 in tight space. He pulled in a grab down the sideline on a throw that was right on the money from true freshman Brock Glenn.

— AJ Duffy went to Preston Daniel down the sideline, who grabbed the ball with multiple defenders in the area and hyped up Norvell. On his next rep, Daniel came down with another tough catch down the seam.

— Markeston Douglas made a difficult, vertical catch in front of linebacker Tatum Bethune during team drills.

— True freshman wide receiver Hykeem Williams flashed throughout the practice. He had an early drop during individual drills but responded on his next rep as head coach Mike Norvell provided some encouragement. Williams made a couple more catches during 7-on-7 but also fell on one route, showing some things he needs to work on. Norvell pulled him over and showed him something on the video board at one point.

— Fellow true freshman wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs has been slightly more consistent during the first two days. With that being said, he drew Norvell's ire for not sprinting through the end of two reps. Both players are displaying plenty of promise.

— Johnny Wilson continues to stand out, as he does basically every time the Seminoles step on the field. He held onto a ball that nearly popped out on him during one on ones. Wilson had a one-handed catch on the sideline on a throw from Jordan Travis.

— Quarterback AJ Duffy is making progress, with Mike Norvell noting Monday was his best practice at Florida State. With that being said, there is still a way to go. He made a nifty throw to Deuce Spann on the sideline during 7-on-7 but his next rep was almost picked off.

— Jordan Travis went deep to Lawrance Toafili on a route down the sideline and hit him in stride. Toafili exploded to the end zone with no one around him.

— True freshman to true freshman. Brock Glenn hit Vandrevius Jacobs twice during 7-on-7.

— Rodney Hill and Caziah Holmes both had nice cuts during team drills.

DEFENSE:

— Greedy Vance has been one of the most consistent defenders early in spring camp. He deflected a pass while defending Darion Williamson before holding up against Johnny Wilson his next rep. Vance was in position on a pass against Ja'Khi Douglas but didn't make a play on the ball in the air. The next time the two matched up, Vance made sure to provide tight coverage while preventing a completion.

— Travis Jay came away with a pass deflection while sticking with Jaheim Bell. He's another defensive back that has been impressive at times.

— Linebacker Brendan Gant put himself in a position to force a turnover. He read AJ Duffy's eyes before leaping in front of the pass but it bounced out of his hands. Gant had a nice PBU later in practice.

— True freshman Quindarrius Jones broke up a pass during the practice.

— Linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. came away with back-to-back stops on Hykeem Williams and Rodney Hill in the flats.

— Antavious Woody had a dominant rep during one on ones against the offensive line.

— Joshua Farmer and Gilber Edmond both recorded sacks during team drills.

— Byron Turner also had a stop in the backfield after Tate Rodemaker was forced to step up due to pressure.

— Jared Verse got some pressure to force a poor throw from Travis at the end of practice.

