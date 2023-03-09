Sonics Legend Shawn Kemp Arrested After Alleged Drive-By Shooting

Getty

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp was arrested following an alleged drive-by shooting Wednesday in Washington ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

According to Tacoma PD, an altercation between two cars broke out around 2 PM ... which resulted in shots being fired in a shopping mall parking lot.

Cops say one car fled the scene and a gun was recovered. No injuries were reported.

53-year-old Kemp -- a six-time All-Star -- was booked for felony drive-by shooting at 5:58 PM and is still in custody at the Pierce County Jail, according to records.

FYI -- drive-by shooting is a class B felony ... which carries up to a 10-year prison sentence.

Kemp -- AKA the "Reign Man" was the 17th overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft ... and played for the Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic over the course of his 14-year career, averaging 14 points and eight rebounds a game.

The former big man has been at the forefront of the push to bring an NBA franchise back to Seattle ... in hopes of reviving the Sonics.

Kemp was previously arrested on two drug-related incidents in 2005 and 2006. He has since ventured into the cannabis industry ... opening a dispensary in 2020.

Story developing ...