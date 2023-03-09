Open in App
Tacoma, WA
See more from this location?
TMZ

Sonics Legend Shawn Kemp Arrested After Alleged Drive-By Shooting

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vofwr_0lCWv76r00
Getty

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp was arrested following an alleged drive-by shooting Wednesday in Washington ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

According to Tacoma PD, an altercation between two cars broke out around 2 PM ... which resulted in shots being fired in a shopping mall parking lot.

Cops say one car fled the scene and a gun was recovered. No injuries were reported.

53-year-old Kemp -- a six-time All-Star -- was booked for felony drive-by shooting at 5:58 PM and is still in custody at the Pierce County Jail, according to records.

FYI -- drive-by shooting is a class B felony ... which carries up to a 10-year prison sentence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dzpzf_0lCWv76r00
Getty

Kemp -- AKA the "Reign Man" was the 17th overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft ... and played for the Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic over the course of his 14-year career, averaging 14 points and eight rebounds a game.

The former big man has been at the forefront of the push to bring an NBA franchise back to Seattle ... in hopes of reviving the Sonics.

Kemp was previously arrested on two drug-related incidents in 2005 and 2006. He has since ventured into the cannabis industry ... opening a dispensary in 2020.

Story developing ...

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Shawn Kemp’s alleged drive-by shooting incident caught on shocking video
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp got into a shootout in 'self defense' after tracking down his stolen iPhone, attorney says after basketball legend released from custody in Washington: report
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Ryan Poles Panic Trade For DJ Moore Will Cost Him His Job
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NBA Legend Shawn Kemp Arrested On Serious Charge
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN1 day ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
Why Mac McClung Was Against Linking With Iverson for Dunk Contest
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Jury Awards Black Mother and Daughters $8.5M After Being Handcuffed by Cops at Starbucks
Castro Valley, CA2 days ago
‘Makes me sick to my stomach’: Texans outraged over video of owner abandoning German Shepherd on side of road, speeding off
Dallas, TX23 hours ago
Landlord who filmed himself doubling tenant's rent is surprised when people tell him he's the bad guy
Miami, FL23 hours ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA16 hours ago
Louisville cops called Black people racial slurs and videotaped themselves throwing drinks at pedestrians from their police cars, explosive DOJ probe finds
Louisville, KY2 days ago
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS ANNOUNCE LEGENDSCAST ALTERNATE BROADCAST FOR TWO UPCOMING GAMES
Portland, OR1 day ago
T.I.’s road manager Clay Evans is hospitalized after suffering massive stroke
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Lamar Jackson breaks his silence with bold comment
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Six-time NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp booked in jail for drive-by shooting
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Video Appears To Show NBA Legend Shawn Kemp Firing Gun Before Arrest
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
NBA Fans Joke Russell Westbrook Became A Double Agent When He Joined The Clippers: "Lakers 7-3, Clippers 1-5"
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ9 hours ago
Jose Gonzalez who stole ambulance and ran over FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo found guilty of murder
Bronx, NY2 days ago
NBA Fans React To Today’s News About Shawn Kemp
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
New Reports Show Gang Members Climbing Leadership Ladder at Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy