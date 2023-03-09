Department of Education investigating Illinois school where disabled students are frequently arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The federal government has opened an investigation into an Illinois school district where students with disabilities are frequently referred to law enforcement for misbehavior.

They are trying to determine if the children enrolled are being denied an appropriate education, according to ProPublica .

An investigation by ProPublica and the Chicago Tribune showed that the Four Rivers Special Education District, which caters to students with severe emotional and behavioral disabilities, had police arrest students frequently.

Investigators received records from Garrison School in Jacksonville, which gave detailed descriptions of every discipline incident over the past two school years. The school had previously admitted to calling the police every other school day to report student misbehavior.

No other school district in the country had a higher student arrest rate than Four Rivers.

“I emphasize that at this time OCR has reached no conclusion as to whether the District has violated any law OCR enforces,” wrote Catherine Lhamon, assistant secretary for civil rights at the Education Department.

It was found in the investigation that Garrison students had been arrested at least 100 times in the past five years. That included five students in the first 12 weeks of this year. These students would be handcuffed and taken to the police station, where they would be photographed, fingerprinted and place in a holding cell.

The last student to be arrested was back on November 15, when a student spit at members. They were charged with Aggravated Battery.

An “on call” social worker was placed at the school in November. Co-principal Amy Haarmann said no students have been arrested since they started, though municipal citations have been issued.

A $635,000 grant from the Illinois Board of Education is helping to fund staff training on how to better help the students and reduce the number of police calls.

