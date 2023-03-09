Open in App
Bellevue, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

DeWine, Norfolk Southern creating first responder training center in Ohio

By Adam Conn,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQUMD_0lCWqrIJ00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Governor Mike DeWine and Norfolk Southern Corporation are taking steps to expand its Operation Awareness and Response program.

DeWine and Norfolk Southern Corporation agreed to create a first responders training center to improve and expand firefighter training to better prepare for disasters involving hazardous materials.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the mission of the safety center will be focused on providing additional free training for first responders across the region, which includes Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and will “strengthen coordination between railroads and first responders in the event of an emergency response.”

“Often first responders are volunteers, and their need to have the most up-to-date training and equipment is essential,” DeWine said.

A permanent location has yet to be decided, but temporary training classes will begin March 22 at Norfolk Southern’s Moorman Yard in Bellevue, Ohio.

The influx of recent train derailments , including several in Ohio and most recently in Dayton , has caused mounting frustration among residents, both in East Palestine and more locally, in Delaware about the cleanup effort from a derailment that occurred Jan. 25 near Curve Road.

Norfolk Southern said it is also expanding its OAR program, which travels the company’s 22-state network and trains first responders on how to respond safely to rail incidents, by connecting first responders in Norfolk Southern communities with information and training resources. First responders will be offered hands-on training in the form of the program’s safety train, which includes a dedicated locomotive, specially equipped classroom box cars, and several tank cars.

“First responders are often immediately on the scene of a rail incident, and we want to ensure they have the knowledge and tools to work safely and effectively to protect the health and safety of their fellow citizens,” said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Norfolk Southern doles out millions of dollars in lobbying efforts
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
How Ohio fared with COVID-19, 3 years since first case
Columbus, OH17 hours ago
Norfolk Southern train derails in Alabama on morning of CEO’s congressional testimony
Piedmont, AL1 day ago
I-Team: Inspections say local rail crossings in bad shape
Strongsville, OH20 hours ago
Luxury central Ohio restaurant opens in rediscovered sandstone caverns
Mansfield, OH2 days ago
Act aims to combat sextortion following Ohio teen’s death
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Ohio man charged with attacking 5 officers on Jan. 6
Wellington, OH16 hours ago
How police will enforce new distracted driving law in Ohio
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Wright-Patterson AFB provides boost to local economy
Wright-patterson Air Force Base, OH1 day ago
Missing Indiana teen found staying in shed 200 miles from home; man arrested
Attica, IN1 day ago
Dot’s Market to host walk-in hiring event in Centerville
Centerville, OH2 days ago
Centerville to plant trees, hold public meeting for Uptown project
Centerville, OH1 day ago
Ohio high school keeps some students’ cell phones in safe — here’s why
Parma, OH2 days ago
Elon Musk building his own Texas town: report
Austin, TX20 hours ago
Health Insurance in Irving Will Up the Ante For Millions of Texans Who Are Electing Not To Enroll
Irving, TX2 days ago
‘They literally saved her life’: Athlete collapses at practice, trainers perform life saving measures
Riverside, OH18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy