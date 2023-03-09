Open in App
Madison, WI
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Ohio State holds on to edge Wisconsin 65-57 in Big Ten

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7w5r_0lCWpt1Y00

CHICAGO (AP) — Sean McNeil scored 17 points, Justice Sueing added 16 and 13th-seeded Ohio State held on to defeat 12th-seeded Wisconsin 65-57 on Wednesday night to open the Big Ten Tournament.

The Buckeyes (14-18), who had a 27-point lead with 15 1/2 minutes to play, face fifth-seed Iowa in the second round on Thursday.

Bruce Thornton added 15 points for Ohio State, which went 1 for 8 from the field in the final 10 minutes and missed six free throws, including the front end of two 1-and-1′s in the final four. Brice Sensabaugh had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Tyler Wahl had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Connor Essegian scored 11 for the Badgers (17-14), who were 8 of 31 through almost 35 minutes before going 12 of 23 when they closed within 57-52 with 2:13 to go.

Ohio State turned it over, but Max Klesmit missed a 3-point attempt that could have cut it to two. McNeil made two free throws with 1:20 left for the Buckeyes. After that they were just 4 of 8 until Roddy Gayle Jr. made a pair with 11.2 to play to seal it.

Wisconsin, which has been to 22 of the last 23 NCAA Tournaments, went 1 of 8 in the final two minutes and finished at 34%, going 4 of 22 from 3-point range. Ohio State was 6 of 13 from long range and shot 52% overall but had 16 turnovers and allowed Wisconsin 15 offensive rebounds.

Thornton had 13 points as the Buckeyes shot 68% to race to a 36-18 halftime lead. The Badgers missed all seven of their 3s and shot 30% (7 of 23) for their biggest halftime deficit of the season.

When Felix Okpara and Sueing opened the second half with baskets for the Buckeyes for a 40-18 lead, Wisconsin had its largest deficit of the season. When Sensabaugh hit a 3-pointer it was 57-20 with 15:31 remaining.

Both teams had their worst seed ever for the Big Ten tourney.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
Look: Wild Ohio State, Iowa Basketball Sequence Goes Viral
Columbus, OH1 day ago
How to watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State (3/10/23): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ohio State basketball is 2 wins away from accomplishing a rare feat
Columbus, OH16 hours ago
Ohio State Will Be Without Star Player vs. Michigan State Today
Columbus, OH21 hours ago
Michigan State's Tom Izzo chides Chris Holtmann doubters after Big Ten Tournament loss to Ohio State
Columbus, OH14 hours ago
In-State Star and Buckeyes Target Sam Williams-Dixon Could 'Soon' End Recruitment
Columbus, OH22 hours ago
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State's Impressive Big Ten Tournament Run
Columbus, OH17 hours ago
Sports World Reacts To Ohio State's Big Win Thursday
Columbus, OH1 day ago
‘Can’t talk to me’: Ex-Ohio-State-football CB fans flames of Michigan rivalry with strong comments
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Look: ESPN Names The 'Newcomer' To Watch For Ohio State
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Son Of Former Ohio State Player Commits To The Buckeyes
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Joel Klatt Names Most 'Pressure-Packed' Job In College Football
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Ohio State Fans React To Significant Visit News
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Champion wrestler headed to state tournament
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Greg McElroy Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ohio State Quarterbacks
Columbus, OH2 days ago
27 local athletes qualify for Wrestling State Tournament
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Leading American Solar Developer Brings Landmark Manufacturing Facility to Ohio
Pataskala, OH17 hours ago
Third round of Ohio State Fair Concerts announced
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Columbus Cop Pulled Over Drag Racing Drunk Still On Duty
Columbus, OH1 day ago
The 10 most dangerous highways in Ohio
Cleveland, OH20 hours ago
Streets that are part of Columbus’ spring resurfacing project
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Deputies find ‘brand new’ Tesla at Columbus speedway, then arrest the driver
Columbus, OH1 day ago
M/I Homes plans 522 new single-family homes near Delaware
Delaware, OH2 days ago
Columbus International Auto Show returning to downtown
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Columbus man charged with murder after body found in a Rumpke landfill
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Columbus warehouse club ordered to shut down after gun thefts and violence
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Crowne Plaza hotel near Worthington hits auction block with $3 million starting price
Worthington, OH1 day ago
Police investigating fiery, fatal crash in south Columbus
Columbus, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy