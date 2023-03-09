Open in App
Chapel Hill, NC
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

North Carolina beats BC 85-61, keeps NCAA hopes alive

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DIYoE_0lCWpqNN00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 22 points, RJ Davis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and North Carolina kept alive its NCAA Tournament hopes with a 85-61 win over Boston College Wednesday night in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Armando Bacot had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes for No. 7 seed North Carolina (20-12). The 6-foot-11 senior left the game with about five minutes left in the first half due to an apparent ankle injury. He started the second half before returning to the bench for good with 14:27 to play and the Tar Heels leading 58-31.

Bacot, Love and Davis scored eight points apiece in a 29-12 first-half run that gave the Tar Heels a 33-16 lead with 7:45 left before intermission and Boston College trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Makai Ashton-Langford scored 16 points, Jaeden Zackery added 15 and Quinten Post 13 for 10th-seeded Boston College (16-17).

UNC hit 10 3-pointers, shot 55% (34 of 62) from the field and committed just seven turnovers.

North Carolina, which lost 72-69 to Kanas in the 2022 national championship game and was ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll, is likely in need of an ACC championship — or at least an appearance in the title game — to earn a tourney bid. The Tar Heels have won four of their last five games.

Boston College is likely done for the season

North Carolina plays No. 2 seed Virginia in the quarterfinals Thursday. UNC split the season series with the Cavaliers with each team winning on its home court

___ More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
Armando Bacot sums up North Carolina’s season with brutal quote
Chapel Hill, NC23 hours ago
North Carolina basketball on the verge of suffering embarrassment not seen since 1960s after loss to Virginia
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Norfolk State holds off NC Central to advance to MEAC title game
Norfolk, VA12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2023 Men's ACC Tournament: Tipoff times, updates, bracket for Duke
Durham, NC4 hours ago
NCCU Softball picks up big win at NC State
Durham, NC2 days ago
Three members of N.C. A&T's women's basketball team earn CAA postseason honors
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
This Triangle hospital is ranked as one of the best in the world
Durham, NC2 days ago
Durham non-profit leader recognized as emerging Black leader in country
Durham, NC2 days ago
Archaeologist in Cumberland County give rare history lesson into Fort Bragg's past
Fort Bragg, NC15 hours ago
Wendell felon wanted in Durham pawn shop jewelry thefts arrested in Raleigh
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
DOJ investigating former Durham police chief’s new department in Memphis
Memphis, TN3 days ago
‘He’s been shot in the face’: 2 injured in shooting near Raleigh walking trail, police say
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Woman killed in wreck on US 70 Business near Garner, trooper says
Garner, NC22 hours ago
Man shot in Durham, taken to hospital, police say
Durham, NC16 hours ago
Former Franklin County substitute teacher arrested by Wake Forest PD for indecent liberties with a child
Wake Forest, NC2 days ago
Closures, Shifts Ahead For I-40 Project
Clayton, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy