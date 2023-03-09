Open in App
The Associated Press

Wednesday's Scores

2 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA State Championship=

Class A=

Quarterfinal=

Bellevue West 68, Lincoln North Star 46

Gretna 60, Lincoln Southeast 53

Millard North 81, Elkhorn South 70

Omaha Westside 84, Lincoln East 54

Class C1=

Quarterfinal=

Ashland-Greenwood 52, Sidney 28

Auburn 47, Wahoo 44

Ogallala 67, Central City 46

Omaha Concordia 53, Pierce 45

Class D1=

Quarterfinal=

Dundy County-Stratton 63, Elm Creek 55, OT

Johnson-Brock 56, Howells/Dodge 26

Maywood-Hayes Center 72, Ansley-Litchfield 35

North Platte St. Patrick’s 48, Mead 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

