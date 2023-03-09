Open in App
Source: Louisville City defender Josh Wynder set for Benfica transfer

By Kristian Dyer,

2 days ago

Louisville City defender Josh Wynder is closing in on a move to Portuguese giant Benfica, a source tells Pro Soccer Wire .

The fee for the 17-year-old is expected to be somewhere between $1.3 million and $1.5 million, which would be a USL record.

The move could be completed as soon as this weekend, with Wynder able to move to Europe when he turns 18 on May 2.

Wynder started 21 games for Louisville City in the USL Championship last year, while also making five appearances for the United States U-19s. The center back’s exploits in 2022 earned him a nomination for U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year.

There was plenty of interest across Europe for the 6-foot-3 defender, considered one of the best American prospects at any position. Benfica has beaten out Monaco and Red Bull Salzburg, among other European clubs.

The move sees yet another American sign with a top European club, but this one is unique in that Wynder is coming not from MLS but the second division. It is another seminal moment for the USL as they continue to forge a developmental pyramid independent of the top domestic league in the United States, offering young players another way to not just earn professional minutes but eventually make a high-profile move overseas.

Last summer, Kobi Henry broke the USL transfer record when he joined Ligue 1 side Reims from Orange County SC for a reported $700,000.

