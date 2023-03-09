Open in App
Parkland, FL
See more from this location?
Talk Media

Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida Announces $25,000 Gina Rose Montalto Gold Award Scholarship for High School Seniors

By Sharon Aron Baron,

2 days ago
Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida has announced an exciting new scholarship opportunity for high school seniors who are members. Made possible by a generous donation...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Sawgrass Springs Middle School Hosts Inaugural Incubate Debate Tournament
Coral Springs, FL1 day ago
Raising Cane’s Gears Up for South Florida Expansion
Boynton Beach, FL2 days ago
First Meeting of Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board Includes Suggestion of Dissolving Lake Buena Vista, Chairman Says There Will Be ‘Broader Representation’
Lake Buena Vista, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Marjory Stoneman Douglas DECA Juniors Launch Career Closet Initiative to Empower Students in Need
Coral Springs, FL3 days ago
Sister Clara Higdon, Mt. Hermon AME Pioneer, reaches a Milestone: 100 Years young and counting
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
Former Georgia attorney general candidate appeals to West Palm Beach over new green-energy home
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
EXCLUSIVE: Florida Schools Targeted Black Immigrants In Fake Nursing Degree Scandal | TSR Investigates
West Palm Beach, FL3 days ago
Tropical Financial Credit Union Offers $10,000 in Scholarships
Coral Springs, FL4 days ago
Controversial Florida Baptist Pastor Resigns After Church’s ECFA Suspension
Fort Lauderdale, FL5 hours ago
Sprouts Farmers Market to close in Wellington amid national store shutdowns
Wellington, FL1 day ago
Brightline nears completion of Miami to Orlando route. 14 things to know before you book
Miami, FL1 day ago
Dr. Jonathan Turkish, an experienced OB-GYN, joins Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group and Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach, FL4 days ago
Coral Springs Challenges School Board’s Rezoning Plan: Allege Inequalities and Neglect of Local Schools
Coral Springs, FL7 days ago
‘Miracle’ baby in Boca: Among smallest ever born at 12 ounces, she's headed home with mom
Boca Raton, FL3 days ago
Miami area housing prices are beating the state and national trend
Miami, FL1 day ago
PROPOSED STATE BILL COULD TAKE PRIDE & CONCH REPUBLIC FLAGS OFF A LOCAL MUNICIPALITY’S PROPERTY
Key West, FL1 day ago
Miramar to be first city in Broward County to hire police social worker in police department
Miramar, FL1 day ago
Priest vows to keep Oakland Park soup kitchen open "'til Jesus calls me home"
Oakland Park, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy