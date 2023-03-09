Open in App
Hancock County, WV
WTRF- 7News

Hancock County BOE will not extend Superintendent Petrovich’s contract

By Steve Moore,

2 days ago

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Hancock County Board of Education will not be renewing Superintendent Dawn Petrovich’s contract.

Petrovich’s contract was set to expire, and per county and state policy the board approached her to see what she wanted to do moving forward.

According to Board President Chris Gillette, Petrovich wanted an extension, but after meeting the board decided they wanted to go in a new direction.

Gillette tells us that the Board will begin an internal search for a replacement as soon as possible.

