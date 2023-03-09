Open in App
Lubbock, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Kansas City Star

NCAA Tournament implications, takeaways from WVU vs. Texas Tech: Big 12 Tournament

By Blair Kerkhoff,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ekRi_0lCWgKxu00

West Virginia defeated Texas Tech 78-62 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament at T-Mobile Center.

Here are three takeaways from the game, including NCAA Tournament implications for the Big 12 teams.

NCAA Tournament outlook improving

Dancing shoes are starting to get comfortable on West Virginia. Wednesday’s triumph was the third in four games and improved the Mountaineers’ record to 19-13.

West Virginia, the eight-seed, entered the game with a No. 25 NET ranking. The credentials are more than enough to leave the land of the bubble and not have to sweat out Selection Sunday.

Beat top-seeded Kansas in the quarterfinal at 2 p.m. on Thursday, and the Mountaineers will bounce up the seed line.

The Mountaineers lost twice to KU this season, but the most recent contest, on Feb. 25 in Lawrence, was close. The Jayhawks survived 76-74.

West Virginia got it done Wednesday by taking care of the ball. They committed nine turnovers, four fewer than their season average. Kedrian Johnson finished with 20 points and Erik Stevenson had 18 more with six assists.

With Jim Boeheim retiring, Huggs goes to the top

With the announcement of Jim Boeheim’s retirement on Wednesday, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins becomes college basketball’s winningest active coach. He has a safe lead with 934 victories. Second is Coastal Carolina’s Cliff Ellis at 828, followed by Kentucky’s John Calipari with 789 and Bill Self at 788.

“It means I’m old,” said Huggins, 69. “No, I’m not old. I’m getting older.”

Texas Tech’s NCAA Tournament case takes a hit

One Big 12 team that won’t play in the NCAA Tournament is Texas Tech. It was a rough finish to the season for the Red Raiders (16-16), who have dropped their final four games.

A preseason top 25 team, Tech fell from the polls in December and wasn’t a contender in the league race. The Red Raiders played Wednesday without head coach Mark Adams, who was suspended for making an “inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment” to a player, according to the school.

Assistant coach Corey Williams served as the interim coach this week.

Williams’ connection to Kansas City: In 1992, he was a 12th round draft pick of the Chiefs even though he hadn’t played football since junior high school.

Tech announced after the game that Adams had stepped down. Adams had been an assistant for Chris Beard, who left Lubbock for Texas two years ago.

Beard was fired from Texas earlier this season after his arrest on a third-degree felony charge of assault against his fiance. The charge was later dismissed.

Beard has emerged as the top candidate for the head coaching job at Ole Miss.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
Report: Texas Tech expressing serious interest in Rick Pitino
Lubbock, TX18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Three takeaways from KU basketball’s win against West Virginia in Big 12 Tournament
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
WVU’s Bob Huggins expresses concern for league rival ... and friend ... Bill Self
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Ex-Texas basketball target Fardaws Aimaq likely to enter transfer portal
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Texas Tech declines NIT bid amid Mark Adams’ resignation
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Texas Tech Men's Basketball Coaching Hot Board: 6 names to watch for the Red Raiders
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Farewell Coach Adams
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
KU and West Virginia fans send best wishes to coach Bill Self after health issue
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Wellman-Union ISD hires Athletic Director
Wellman, TX2 days ago
Exploring the Haunted Past of Lubbock's Woodrow Manor
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Remembering the Devastating Tornado that Struck Lubbock: A Look Back at the Tragedy and Recovery
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
If You’re Leaving Or Coming Into Lubbock, You Must Avoid The Highway Of Death
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Want To Build A Tiny Home? Try This Little Lubbock Airbnb First
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Popular Texas Born Taco Chain Has Set Opening Date & Great Location in Lubbock
Lubbock, TX4 days ago
Lubbock husband and wife start organ donation journey at UMC
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
1 injured in East Lubbock shooting overnight
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Federal gun charge dropped against Hollis Daniels
Lubbock, TX15 hours ago
Stabbing in Lubbock leaves one injured Wednesday night, LPD said
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
One person dead following robbery in Central Lubbock
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
LPD reveals more details, identity of victim fatally shot Thursday in Central Lubbock
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Family remembering Lubbock man killed in shooting says gun violence needs to stop
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Man who feds said was ‘on his way’ to becoming Anna Delvey sentenced to 14 years
Slaton, TX1 day ago
Lubbock teen arrested in liquor store robbery
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Police found broken glass, car burglary tools, four arrested
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
LPD Major Crash Unit to conduct follow-up crash investigations Friday
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Friday morning top stories: Police investigating deadly shooting, robbery
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Man jailed, accused of intentionally hitting LPD vehicle in chase
Lubbock, TX4 days ago
‘Touched my heart’: Brownfield woman cuts, donates 21 inches of hair
Brownfield, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy