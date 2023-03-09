Marissa Gallegos Becomes CMU’s First National Champion in Women’s Wrestling

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Over the weekend, CMU women’s wrestler Marissa Gallegos capped off a perfect season winning the National Championship in Iowa. The win marks Mesa’s first ever national champion in the sport. While the team finished 4th overall. Our Mike Kretz caught up with the newly crowned champ, along with Coach Travis Mercado to find out what the title means for Marissa and the program. To catch Gallegos’ full sit down interview click HERE ! Coach Mercado’s full sit down is HERE !

