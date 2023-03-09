Open in App
DC News Now

New bill would require fire extinguishers in all MD high-rise buildings without sprinklers

By Dave Leval,

2 days ago

SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Very little damage was reported at the Arrive Apartment Complex after a second fire there. Management of the building told tenants that second fire — which happened last week — was contained to a kitchen.

Tenants have criticized management for the lack of safety equipment in units, including sprinklers.

“It’s really disturbing because a fire can happen at any moment,” said Christable Seguin, a tenant.

One dead, multiple hospitalized after three-alarm apartment fire in downtown Silver Spring

One person died in the February 18 fire that started on the seventh floor. Safety features, including automatic sprinklers and fire extinguishers, were not required when the building was built.

“I just think every apartment should have a fire extinguisher,” Seguin said. “That should be a basic necessity.”

High-rise apartment buildings, like Arrive, are not required to have automatic sprinkler systems in them until 2033 under Maryland regulations. State Delegate Lorig Charkoudian has introduced a bill to improve safety in all high-rise buildings sooner.

Part of the “Melanie Diaz Sprinklers Save Lives Act of 2023” would require every unit in a high-rise building have a fire extinguisher, if there’s no automatic sprinkler system. Those would have to be in place by July 1, 2023.

“What’s something we can do very quickly that can put safety in place. Make it safer right now,” said Charkoudian.

The measure has it supporters, but not all of the tenants agree.

“If you don’t have a fire extinguisher to put it out, it’s going to get worse,” said Seguin.

“If I don’t have it, i still have water and a bucket and I can manage with that,” said Cheick Kouroumba

Woman’s death in apartment fire grows calls to require fire sprinklers in buildings without them

The legislation is named after Melanie Diaz, 25, who died in the fire.

Diaz’s father said it’s a good first step to prevent other families from experiencing the pain his is.

“We were supposed to see my daughter last Saturday (March 4). Now she’s not here with us,” Diaz said in an interview.

Some of the other things in the bill include requiring notices be posted at entrances to let people know a high-rise building does not have an automatic sprinkler system. Plus that information would have to mentioned in the lease agreement.

