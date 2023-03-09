Open in App
Tarpon Springs, FL
See more from this location?
suncoastnews.com

Lack of downtown parking drives calls for COhatch development rehearing

By MARK SCHANTZ, Suncoast News Correspondent,

2 days ago
TARPON SPRINGS — The city’s longstanding downtown parking problems led a group of Tarpon Avenue business and property owners to ask the city to rethink...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tarpon Springs, FL newsLocal Tarpon Springs, FL
Tarpon Springs to seek new Shepherd Center home, along with river dredging disposal site, north of Anclote River
Tarpon Springs, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
St. Pete City Council approves 86-unit affordable housing project in Disston Heights
Saint Petersburg, FL3 days ago
‘First commercial rezoning of significance’ puts Wimauma’s Neighborhood Village Plan to the test
Wimauma, FL2 days ago
Study re-emerges on Albert Whitted Airport’s future
Saint Petersburg, FL3 days ago
The Oaks: Tampa Bay Village PreSale Starts March 18!
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Lawyer says Red Mesa paying double back wages to affected employees is what law requires
Saint Petersburg, FL21 hours ago
Red tide forces captain to charter new path to keep business alive
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
2 St. Petersburg restaurants kept wages to cover other costs, Labor Dept. says
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Longtime Dunedin booster now needs a boost herself
Dunedin, FL2 days ago
Pasco County firefighters respond to a large shed fire in Hudson
Hudson, FL1 day ago
Original owner returns, plans to open new Sarasota brewery, restaurant
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
More than 70 complaints against Vision Solar prompt consumer investigation
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Department of Labor recovers $190K in back wages, damages for Red Mesa employees
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
New store in Tampa gives local vendors permanent selling space
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Red tide impacts Tampa Bay area beaches as spring breakers arrive
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
BellaBrava, a popular Italian brunch spot, expanding with a new Lutz location
Lutz, FL2 days ago
Sunny Side Up: Finding the Best Breakfast in St. Petersburg
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Driver dead after crashing her vehicle into a stopped Ford van on US-19 in Largo
Largo, FL1 day ago
Roy Link, rescuer of ‘JJ,’ honored for finding boy in woods
Brooksville, FL1 day ago
Florida’s First Dog Waterpark With Full Liquor Bar Opens This Month
Saint Petersburg, FL3 days ago
Employees of Tampa brunch restaurant blindsided by sudden closure
Tampa, FL1 day ago
1 dead in Largo two-vehicle crash
Largo, FL1 day ago
Sunshine Skyway Bridge Closing Sunday
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Lynn Hurtak, Janet Cruz head to overtime after contentious City Council battle
Tampa, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy