suncoastnews.com

Tarpon Springs to seek new Shepherd Center home, along with river dredging disposal site, north of Anclote River By MARK SCHANTZ, Suncoast News Correspondent, 2 days ago

By MARK SCHANTZ, Suncoast News Correspondent, 2 days ago

TARPON SPRINGS — If several hurdles can be overcome, the Shepherd Center could someday have a new home north of the Anclote River, on property ...