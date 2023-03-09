Open in App
U.S. Army Runs Out of Ideas to Stem Recruiting Crisis, Revives Old Slogan

By Brett Bachman,

2 days ago
The U.S. Army is turning back the clock—reviving a decades-old slogan in the hopes that it can help turn around a pesky recruiting crisis that’s reached a fever pitch in recent years. The phrase, “Be All You Can Be,” was retired in 2001 after 20 years as the Army’s official slogan. “We want a new generation of Americans to see the Army as a pathway to the lives and careers they want to achieve,” Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said in a statement. An ad campaign using the slogan will debut at this year’s NCAA March Madness basketball tournament.

Read it at U.S. Army

