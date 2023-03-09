Open in App
Lubbock, TX
Stabbing in Lubbock leaves one injured Wednesday night, LPD said

By Caitlyn Rooney,

2 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was injured after a stabbing in the 5700 block of 50th Street on Wednesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 8:22 p.m. According to police, one person suffered moderate injuries.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

