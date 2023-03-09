Open in App
Watch video: Hot fire test at Stennis successful

2 days ago

The third time really proved to be the charm at Stennis Space Center. The test firing of a redesigned Aerojet/Rocketdyne RS-25 rocket engine took place Wednesday.

The redesigned engines will be used on future Artemis flights to the Moon, beginning with Artemis V.

For the third time this year, the new RS-25 also featured a upgraded nozzle.

“Early indications are that the nozzle is working well,” said Mike Lauer, deputy program manager of RS-25 engines at Aerojet/Rocketdyne. “Even though we changed manufacturing methods, we did not want to radically change the performance of the nozzle. We are very pleased that the nozzle appears to be performing very much in line with our previous history.”

The hot fire test of the engine lasted more than eight minutes.

The rocket was throttled up to 113% power level.

During missions to the Moon, engines fire for about 500 seconds and up to the 111% power level to help SLS lift the Orion spacecraft and other payloads to orbit.

With added seconds and the increased power level during ground tests, engineers can learn more about engine performance and provide a margin of operational safety.

The goal of the upgrades is to streamline the nozzle production process, while making it more cost efficient and still achieving the same performance level as with previous RS-25 engines.

While new manufacturing methods have been incorporated into the production of the nozzle, the shape, length, and diameter remain the same.

