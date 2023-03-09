SunnyD enters hard seltzer market with vodka seltzer: ‘Best news ever’

FOX NEWS – The American juice brand Sunny Delight announced this week it is introducing an alcoholic version of its orange-flavored beverage.

Harvest Hill Beverage Company, owner of the SunnyD brand, said in a press release Tuesday it is introducing SunnyD Vodka Seltzer and rolling it out nationwide at select Walmart stores beginning March 11.

“SunnyD is a powerful brand, the most boldly unique orange drink on the planet,” Ilene Bergenfeld, chief marketing officer of Harvest Hill Beverage Company, said in the press release.

“Consumers are passionate about this iconic brand, rooted in nostalgia but with a taste that resonates today. Many have told us that they enjoy SunnyD as a mixer and asked for this product. So, we looked at the hard seltzer category , and thought, good, but we can do better. And SunnyD Vodka Seltzer was born.”

The company says it held a blind taste test that was received well by consumers, and many said it was better than other seltzers on the market.