U.S. intelligence leaders brief congress on global security threats

The country’s top intelligence officials warned members of congress Wednesday about the biggest global threats facing the United States today.

According to the 2023 Annual Threat Assessment report released by the office of the Director of National Intelligence, China is at the top of that list, but Russia is also a concern.

“We can no longer just pay attention to who has the most tanks, airplanes and missiles,” Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Mark Warner (D-VA) said. “We also need to focus on technology.”

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines described China as an “unparalleled priority” for the United States.

“China is increasingly challenging the United States economically, technologically, politically, and militarily around the world,” Haines said.

Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio pressed FBI Director Christopher Wray Wednesday about the threat of China using the popular social media site TikTok to collect data on Americans.

When asked if China could use the app to control user data or the software on their devices, Wray simply answered, “yes.”

The report also points to threats from Russia. It says while Russia likely doesn’t want a direct military conflict with the United States and NATO, there is the potential for that to happen.

Director Haines warned Russia likely benefits from continuing the war with Ukraine.

“Putin most likely calculates that time works in his favor, and that prolonging the war may be his best remaining pathway to eventually securing Russia’s strategic interest in Ukraine, even if it takes years,” Haines said.

The report also warns about continuing threats from Iran and North Korea as well as threats due to health and environmental changes. To see the full report, click here.

