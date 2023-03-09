Open in App
West Palm Beach, FL
Passenger killed, driver hurt in crash on I-95

By Allen Cone,

2 days ago
A passenger died and the driver suffered "incapacitating injuries" in a three-vehicle crash that closed several lanes on Interstate 95 late Tuesday, Florida Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

The 31-year-old woman from West Palm Beach was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver, a 50-year-old man from West Palm Beach, was injured in the crash and taken to Delray Medical Center, according to the FHP.

The crash occurred at 9:30 p.m. 1.1 miles north of the 10th Avenue overpass and before Exit 66 at Forest Hill Boulevard.

The two occupants of the truck, who weren't wearing safety devices, were ejected from their red 2015 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck.

The truck was traveling northbound on I-95, when it veered to the left and entered the inside paved shoulder. The left side of the truck struck the concrete median barrier wall and redirected to the right.

The truck traveled in a northeasterly direction into the path of a red 2019 Tesla Model 3.

The truck then went in a northwesterly direction toward the inside shoulder as it overturned multiple times on the roadway.

The truck collided with the concrete median barrier wall and came to a final rest facing north, right side up, straddling the inside shoulder and inside travel lane.

A white 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 SUV was struck in the windshield by debris from the two vehicles.

The drivers of the other two vehicles reported no injuries.

