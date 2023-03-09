Open in App
Park Ridge, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Maine South HS football program made to forfeit 9 wins, placed on probation by IHSA for violations

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3anP5V_0lCWPu2z00 The Maine South High School football program has forfeited nine wins and been placed on probation by the Illinois High School Association for the next school year.

They were forced to forfeit the wins from the 2022 season for using players that did not live in the district, which is a violation of IHSA rules.

The victories forfeit were against Barrington High School, Bolingbrook High School, Evanston High School, Glenbrook North and South high schools, New Trier High School, Niles West High School, South Elgin High School and Stevenson High School.

On top of the forfeitures, the program is on probation through the end of the 2023-2024 school year, IHSA said, and future violations could cause them to be removed from the IHSA state football playoffs.

In a response, District 207 said it accepts the sanctions and will work to make sure this doesn't happen again.
