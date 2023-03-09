Open in App
Billings, MT
See more from this location?
Q2 News

Q2 Billings Area Weather: 1-2 punch of snow lands blows in different places

By Ed McIntosh,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0II5a0_0lCWNsM500

Another round of snow impacts the area Wednesday night through Thursday. Friday night and Saturday also hold promise for snow, but in different areas.

In the short-term, snow moving into the area Wednesday night will be heaviest over southeastern Montana. Expect overnight impacts to travel with snowpacked roads and poor visibility that will linger into Thursday.

Snow amounts will total from 3 to 6 inches across much of the eastern counties of Montana and northern Wyoming extending into the Dakotas. Around Billings, expect one or 2 inches with lighter amounts as you get closer to the mountains west of Billings.

Overnight temperatures will be mainly in the teens to single digits, and afternoon highs on Thursday mainly in the 20s. Temperatures bounce up to the upper 20s and 30s on Friday.

Drier conditions move through the area Thursday through much of Friday. Another system moves out of northern California and across the area by Friday afternoon.

The Pacific flow will bring snow, especially to the south and west facing slopes of the mountains Saturday. Areas like Cooke City could see 6 to 12 inches of snowfall.

Snow winds down Saturday, with highs mainly in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Sunday backs off about 10 degrees to the 30s, and then the 40s to low 50s are reachable for highs Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Montana State newsLocal Montana State
Q2 Billngs Area Weather: Wind, rain and snow move quickly Friday evening
Billings, MT19 hours ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow then getting warmer
Billings, MT1 day ago
Snowmobiler recovering in Billings after losing legs to frostbite in Wyoming
Billings, MT17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Develops later Wednesday
Billings, MT3 days ago
Montanans seeing high hotel prices during basketball tournaments
Billings, MT16 hours ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow Ends Tonight - Next Snow Expected Late Wednesday
Billings, MT4 days ago
Slick street policy in effect in Billings
Billings, MT2 days ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow Moves in Sunday with a Cold Week Ahead
Billings, MT6 days ago
Who Can Shed New Light on Billings Missing Person Cold Case?
Billings, MT1 day ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Occasional snow and colder all this week
Billings, MT5 days ago
Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Montana, snow and gusty winds expected to cause travel difficulties
Billings, MT5 days ago
Another Local Business Closes For Good On Billings West End
Billings, MT4 days ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Change to colder and snowier weather begins Sunday
Billings, MT7 days ago
Montana hospital merger could bring more services, higher costs
Billings, MT2 days ago
Photos: I Had an Emergency Appendectomy Last Week In Billings
Billings, MT2 days ago
Billings police on scene of developing situation on Zoo Drive
Billings, MT12 hours ago
Making the tough call | Hank Worsech, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Billings, MT4 days ago
Ghost Restaurants? Sure. What About this Billings Ghost Avenue?
Billings, MT3 days ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here is the timing of wind and showers
Billings, MT9 days ago
Billings Flying Service to acquire six Boeing CH-47D Chinooks
Billings, MT1 day ago
State A girls: Eastern A flexes as Billings Central, Hardin, Laurel and Havre all win openers
Bozeman, MT2 days ago
Billings Public Library seeking old photos from 1960-1999
Billings, MT2 days ago
Billings welding students ready to fill worker shortage
Billings, MT13 hours ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cloudy with near seasonal temperatures
Billings, MT9 days ago
'Aviation gets in your blood': New flight school coming to Billings
Billings, MT5 days ago
Missing mountain biker in the Zimmerman park found deceased
Billings, MT6 days ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler today, Near seasonal for the rest of the week
Billings, MT10 days ago
BLM investigates graffiti at Four Dances area after neo-Nazi pictures found
Billings, MT5 days ago
Youth Dynamics seeing rising demand for service in Billings
Billings, MT7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy