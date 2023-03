kxnet.com

Hawks edge Wizards 122-120 despite Porzingis’ 43 points By By NOAH TRISTER, 2 days ago

By By NOAH TRISTER, 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP)De’Andre Hunter’s three-point play with 1:07 remaining put Atlanta ahead to stay, and the Hawks held off the Washington Wizards 122-120 on Wednesday night ...