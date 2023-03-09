Open in App
Los Angeles Times

Valencia left-hander Ricky Ojeda continues his mound domination with 19 strikeouts

By Eric Sondheimer,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pxWXh_0lCWL6RO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dO5Rb_0lCWL6RO00
First-year Sierra Canyon coach Tom Meusborn has his team at 9-0-1 after an 8-0 win over Crespi. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Senior left-hander Ricky Ojeda, a UC Irvine commit, has had quite a two-week period for Valencia High .

Last week he threw a perfect game against Taft. On Wednesday in a Foothill League opener against Saugus, he struck out 19 and gave up one hit in a 7-0 victory over Saugus.

Ojeda throws in the low 90s with a nasty two-seam pitch. Lance Mittelman supplied the offense with three hits and four RBIs.

West Ranch 14, Canyon Country Canyon 1: Matthew Lloyd had four RBIs for West Ranch.

Mater Dei 5, JSerra 4: For the second straight Trinity League game, the Monarchs stunned the No. 2-ranked Lions. Lawson Olstead hit a home run and Ezekiel Lara and Gavin Williams each had two hits.

Servite 7, St. John Bosco 0: Sophomore Valentine Lopez struck out eight in 4 1/3 innings and Miles Scott had two hits and three RBIs for the Friars.

Santa Margarita 5, Orange Lutheran 2: Blake Wilson had two hits and two RBIs to help the Eagles defeat No. 1 Orange Lutheran for the second time this week in a Trinity League game.

Chaminade 4, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 3: The Eagles handed Notre Dame (7-1) its first defeat with a walk-off win on a hit batter with the bases loaded in the seventh. Justin Lee struck out 10 for Notre Dame.

Loyola 6, Harvard-Westlake 2: Augie Lopez had a first-inning grand slam for Loyola.

Sierra Canyon 8, Crespi 0: The Trailblazers (9-0-1, 4-0-1) took over sole possession of first place in the Mission League. Freshman Mikhal Johnson had a home run and three RBIs.

St. Francis 9, Bishop Alemany 3: Holden Deitch contributed three hits and Brody Ruyle added three RBIs for St. Francis.

Foothill 14, Anaheim Canyon 4: Tyler Hawkins had a three-run home run and Jack Mueller went three for three to lead Foothill.

Etiwanda 4, Northview 0: Dylan Goff struck out nine and walked nine in six shutout innings for Etiwanda.

Crean Lutheran 3, Trabuco Hills 2: James Derflinger had two RBIs for Crean Lutheran.

Cypress 5, La Palma Kennedy 0: Luke Matlock struck out 11 with no walks for Cypress. Abbrie Covarrubias and Gabe Cobian each had two hits.

San Dimas 5, Calabasas 2: The Coyotes dropped the nonleague game.

Camarillo 3, Oak Park 0: Boston Bateman struck out 13, walked none and allowed one hit for Camarillo.

Los Alamitos 2, San Juan Hills 0: Cole Tryba struck out 13, walked one and allowed three hits for Los Alamitos.

Capistrano Valley 3, Capistrano Valley Christian 0: Owen Geiss allowed three hits with six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

Quartz Hill 11, Palmdale 5: Andrew Galindo had a double and triple for Quartz Hill.

Villa Park 8, Brea 2: Zach Brown struck out eight in six innings.

Santa Monica 2, Grace Brethren 1: Christian Recendez threw five shutout innings for Santa Monica.

Softball

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 14, Faith Baptist 1: Ella Parker had three hits, three RBIs and hit a home run, and Charley Tapia contributed three doubles and four RBIs for the Knights.

Corona Santiago 9, Esperanza 8: Alyson Stofilla, Reagan Kunkle, Ashleigh Mejia and Abigail Cruz all hit home runs for Santiago.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

