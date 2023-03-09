Open in App
New Rochelle, NY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Lohud | The Journal News

College basketball: 3 takeaways from Iona's MAAC quarterfinal win over Mount St. Mary's

By Eugene Rapay, Rockland/Westchester Journal News,

2 days ago

There will be no quarterfinal letdown this year, as Iona won a defensive battle with eighth-seeded Mount St. Mary's, 74-54, on Wednesday to advance to the MAAC semifinals.

Recently-crowned MAAC player of the year Walter Clayton Jr. had 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting, with 11 rebounds, an assist, a block and two steals. Osborn Shema chipped in 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting, with five rebounds. Daniss Jenkins had 15 points, four boards, seven assists and three steals. Nelly Junior Joseph added a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dyaeo_0lCWKuIa00

Preview : Iona eyes MAAC title redemption; 2023 tournament preview

Iona: Gaels' men's and women's basketball standouts, coaches earn major 2022-23 MAAC awards

'Internet noise:' Iona's Rick Pitino addresses college basketball coaching rumors

MAAC Tournament: 2023 men's college basketball MAAC tournament results, schedule

For Mount St. Mary's Jalen Benjamin had 27 points and three assists.

The Gaels built a 33-28 lead at half. They saw improved second-half shooting, and used an 8-0 run midway through to push their lead into double figures. The game was never in jeopardy from there, and a late 11-2 run in the closing minutes to push their lead into the 20s.

"I told them this is a defensive war, if you're not the better team, we're going home, regardless of what you do offensively," Iona coach Rick Pitino said. "They played suffocating defense in the second half. These guys have been so much fun to coach."

Iona will face the winner of No. 4 Siena/No. 5 Niagara on Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday's game:

Iona rests on its calling card: defense

As Rick Pitino has preached to his team, there will be a time the shots just aren't falling, and they'll need to win on defense.

Whether it was first postseason game jitters, or just an off-night, the Gaels were able to overcome their difficulties on the scoring end with a tough effort on the defensive end, until they ultimately got going in the second half to pull away.

"We kept getting beat off the bounce, but in the second half we stayed in our stance," Shema said.

Mount St. Mary's Jalen Benjamin, who scored 27 points on Iona in their previous meeting, was the only one who got into a groove, but outside of Benjamin, the Mountaineers were unable to get others going.

Benjamin had another 27-point game, but the rest of the Mountaineers shot just 10-of-33 (30.3%). Dakota Leffew was Mount St. Mary's next highest scorer, and he was limited to just eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.

There were long stretches where the Mountaineers went without a basket, and once the Gaels were able to get going, they capitalized.

Mount St. Mary's was limited to just two made shots in the final five minutes of play.

Iona also won on the glass, outrebounding Mount St. Mary's, 42-30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZeguX_0lCWKuIa00

Shema's career night a welcomed boost

There's no doubt that it's been a much-improved year for Shema, who not only worked his way into the starting five, but also proved to be a dependable starter.

Shema stepped up big for the Gaels in the frontcourt, while it was a rare off-night for All-MAAC first-teamer Junior Joseph.

While Junior Joseph was an asset on the glass, picking up 11 rebounds, including six offensive rebounds, he was unable to get into a groove down low for most of the game, and didn't hit the double-digit mark until the game was already out of reach.

Junior Joseph finished with 10 points, shooting 3-of-7 overall and 4-of-9 at the free throw line.

As for Shema, he finished with a career-high 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting, and had five rebounds and an assist.

Iona's depth will be tested

The Gaels are short-handed following several injuries, with the latest being freshman Cruz Davis, who was one of the Gaels' go-to players off the bench.

They've found a way to play past the injuries after a rough January stretch, and they continued their winning streak.

"Adversity makes you stronger, sometimes," Pitino said. "The weak break with adversity. We lost our starting power forward, we lost our sixth man, Berrick missed over a month, Walter missed two and a half weeks, Osborn had to change positions from a center to a power forward and they never relented."

Michael Jefferson, Anton Brookshire, Silas Sunday and Parker Weiss were looked to early, and they'll need to deliver quality minutes moving forward.

The Gaels only had five bench points, but the true test will come from their next couple opponents.

In the meantime, their starting five carried them through the quarterfinals. Clayton looked like the MAAC player of the year after a slow start in his all-around effort, and the same goes for Jenkins, who started to find a groove after a quiet opener.

Fortunately for Iona, it will get a day of rest on Thursday before its Friday night showdown.

Follow Eugene Rapay on Twitter at @erapay5 and on Instagram at @byeugenerapay.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: College basketball: 3 takeaways from Iona's MAAC quarterfinal win over Mount St. Mary's

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Rochelle, NY newsLocal New Rochelle, NY
Iona Coach Rick Pitino Dines at Atlantic City, NJ, Hot Spot
Atlantic City, NJ2 days ago
New Rochelle Announces Neighborhood Meetings to Discuss Drainage Analysis Study
New Rochelle, NY3 days ago
White Plains Hospital Looking to Construct New Inpatient Building
White Plains, NY4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bay Shore grad and New York Yankee
Bay Shore, NY2 days ago
Meet Westchester’s Golf Family of the Year
Briarcliff Manor, NY1 day ago
G. Michael Stevens, Executive, Sports Marketer, Avid Boater in Darien Boat Club and Noroton Yacht Club
Darien, CT4 days ago
City of White Plains Announces Police Officer Exam
White Plains, NY1 day ago
Former Grey Goose exec lists Greenwich home for $34M
Greenwich, CT2 days ago
Popular Eatery Sets Official Opening Date In Hartsdale: First Location In Westchester
Hartsdale, NY22 hours ago
Rockland radio host brings '50s-era music with doo-wop hits
Nanuet, NY20 hours ago
Projected Snowfall Totals Increase For Winter Storm Headed To Region
New York City, NY1 day ago
4 Long Island hospitals named among the best in the country
Stony Brook, NY2 days ago
Connecticut ShopRite Undergoes Major Renovations to Meet Shoppers’ Evolving Needs
Norwalk, CT2 days ago
Greenwich Dog Walker Crtically Injured In Crash, Police Say
Greenwich, CT1 day ago
Long Island man fatally shot in driveway of his home: police
Bay Shore, NY1 day ago
Active Shooting Scene Under Investigation In Westchester
Mount Vernon, NY2 days ago
Armed Robbery at Liquor Store Across from New Rochelle City Hall on the Eve of the Mayor’s Final SOTC
New Rochelle, NY1 day ago
Hudson Valley Man Attempts To Carjack Vehicle, Attacks Woman, Police Say
Nanuet, NY3 days ago
Police: Crash involving car, motorcycle causes serious injuries in Yonkers
Yonkers, NY3 days ago
Sheriffs Deputies Chase Man After Gas Station Robberies in Westchester
Brentwood, NY5 hours ago
East Meadow school board promises investigation following outrage over controversial claims made by assistant superintendent
East Meadow, NY2 days ago
New Target location opens for business on the Upper East Side
Manhattan, NY4 days ago
Former School Employee Exposed Himself To Woman In Yonkers, Police Say
Yonkers, NY3 days ago
Yonkers Police Arrest, Charge former YPS Employee for Public Lewdness
Yonkers, NY3 days ago
Trench Collapse Traps Victim At Westchester Residence
Yonkers, NY20 hours ago
What to know about buying in Douglaston, Queens, where you get larger homes, bigger lots, and lower property taxes
Queens, NY3 days ago
Fatal Fire: At Least 1 Dead After Massive Blaze Breaks Out At Yonkers Apartment Building
Yonkers, NY3 days ago
Eastchester parents say lack of diversity education led to apparent blackface incident
Eastchester, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy