College basketball: 3 takeaways from Iona's MAAC quarterfinal win over Mount St. Mary's

There will be no quarterfinal letdown this year, as Iona won a defensive battle with eighth-seeded Mount St. Mary's, 74-54, on Wednesday to advance to the MAAC semifinals.

Recently-crowned MAAC player of the year Walter Clayton Jr. had 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting, with 11 rebounds, an assist, a block and two steals. Osborn Shema chipped in 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting, with five rebounds. Daniss Jenkins had 15 points, four boards, seven assists and three steals. Nelly Junior Joseph added a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double.

For Mount St. Mary's Jalen Benjamin had 27 points and three assists.

The Gaels built a 33-28 lead at half. They saw improved second-half shooting, and used an 8-0 run midway through to push their lead into double figures. The game was never in jeopardy from there, and a late 11-2 run in the closing minutes to push their lead into the 20s.

"I told them this is a defensive war, if you're not the better team, we're going home, regardless of what you do offensively," Iona coach Rick Pitino said. "They played suffocating defense in the second half. These guys have been so much fun to coach."

Iona will face the winner of No. 4 Siena/No. 5 Niagara on Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday's game:

Iona rests on its calling card: defense

As Rick Pitino has preached to his team, there will be a time the shots just aren't falling, and they'll need to win on defense.

Whether it was first postseason game jitters, or just an off-night, the Gaels were able to overcome their difficulties on the scoring end with a tough effort on the defensive end, until they ultimately got going in the second half to pull away.

"We kept getting beat off the bounce, but in the second half we stayed in our stance," Shema said.

Mount St. Mary's Jalen Benjamin, who scored 27 points on Iona in their previous meeting, was the only one who got into a groove, but outside of Benjamin, the Mountaineers were unable to get others going.

Benjamin had another 27-point game, but the rest of the Mountaineers shot just 10-of-33 (30.3%). Dakota Leffew was Mount St. Mary's next highest scorer, and he was limited to just eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.

There were long stretches where the Mountaineers went without a basket, and once the Gaels were able to get going, they capitalized.

Mount St. Mary's was limited to just two made shots in the final five minutes of play.

Iona also won on the glass, outrebounding Mount St. Mary's, 42-30.

Shema's career night a welcomed boost

There's no doubt that it's been a much-improved year for Shema, who not only worked his way into the starting five, but also proved to be a dependable starter.

Shema stepped up big for the Gaels in the frontcourt, while it was a rare off-night for All-MAAC first-teamer Junior Joseph.

While Junior Joseph was an asset on the glass, picking up 11 rebounds, including six offensive rebounds, he was unable to get into a groove down low for most of the game, and didn't hit the double-digit mark until the game was already out of reach.

Junior Joseph finished with 10 points, shooting 3-of-7 overall and 4-of-9 at the free throw line.

As for Shema, he finished with a career-high 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting, and had five rebounds and an assist.

Iona's depth will be tested

The Gaels are short-handed following several injuries, with the latest being freshman Cruz Davis, who was one of the Gaels' go-to players off the bench.

They've found a way to play past the injuries after a rough January stretch, and they continued their winning streak.

"Adversity makes you stronger, sometimes," Pitino said. "The weak break with adversity. We lost our starting power forward, we lost our sixth man, Berrick missed over a month, Walter missed two and a half weeks, Osborn had to change positions from a center to a power forward and they never relented."

Michael Jefferson, Anton Brookshire, Silas Sunday and Parker Weiss were looked to early, and they'll need to deliver quality minutes moving forward.

The Gaels only had five bench points, but the true test will come from their next couple opponents.

In the meantime, their starting five carried them through the quarterfinals. Clayton looked like the MAAC player of the year after a slow start in his all-around effort, and the same goes for Jenkins, who started to find a groove after a quiet opener.

Fortunately for Iona, it will get a day of rest on Thursday before its Friday night showdown.

