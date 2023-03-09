Open in App
‘Globe up’: Universal Parks & Resorts rebrands itself

By WFTV.com News Staff,

2 days ago

Universal Parks & Resorts has rebranded itself.

The company, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal, said Wednesday that Universal Parks & Resorts has become Universal Destinations and Experiences.

See the new logo below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VcnNF_0lCWJiut00

The rebranding – or “glow up,” as Universal called it in a tweet – “better reflects the full breadth of offerings Universal brings to fans around the globe and the company’s intent to continue to expand its business in the future,” Universal said in a news release.

READ: Looking for work? Universal Orlando Resort looks to fill more than 2,500 positions

READ: BOO! Universal to bring year-round horror experience to Las Vegas

Universal also said the change “signals how the company is diversifying by bringing Universal branded entertainment, culinary, gaming and consumer product experiences to life for new audiences, in new places, and on new platforms in both the physical and virtual worlds.”

In a prepared statement, Chairman and CEO Mark Woodbury said, “Universal Destinations & Experiences aligns with our aspiration to be the Destination of Choice in the markets where we are today and the markets we enter in the future,” said Mark Woodbury, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Universal Destinations & Experiences. “We are thrilled to expand how we bring the Universal brand to life in new, immersive and compelling ways for fans around the world using our rich collection of stories, characters and franchises.”

SEE: Universal to open new theme park in Texas

