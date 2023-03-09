Open in App
Wilkes-barre, PA
Parade preparations underway in Wilkes-Barre

By Madonna Mantione,

2 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parade season is in full swing here in NEPA and this weekend, thousands of people will flock to Wilkes-Barre and Scranton for two St. Patrick’s Parades.

It’s go green or go home this weekend in both the Diamond and the Electric cities.

Wednesday, Eyewitness News Reporter Madonna Mantione spoke with officials and a restaurant in Wilkes-Barre to hear how they’re getting ready for the big parade Sunday.

The streets of Downtown Wilkes-Barre will look a lot like this on Sunday.

The countdown is on to the City’s 43rd St. Patrick’s Day Parade that’s bigger and better than ever with new additions this year.

“We have large balloons now. We have five of them, and they’re gonna be the same type of balloons that you see in the Macy’s Day Parade. One balloon is 55 feet high!” said Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

Five Irish dance groups, five pipe and drum bands, and more than 100 organizations are set to march in the parade.

Water main break causes road closure in Nanticoke

“We’ve got over two thousand people that are going to be in the parade. It’s really gonna be a huge parade. We’re bringing back all the grandeur and spectacle that a parade should be that we’ve kind of lost over the last couple of years so I’m really looking forward to it,” said Mike Slusser, Special Events Coordinator for the City of Wilkes-Barre.

The foot traffic is a welcome sight for businesses like Rodano’s on Public Square, who is gearing up for the crowds.

“Right now we’re getting ready, we’re starting to decorate, starting to staff for the event, it’s really exciting for us. Without a doubt, Rodano’s/Franklin’s is the place to be. We open early, stay open decent hours, we’ll definitely have the bagpipers come through, we have drink specials,” said Rodano’s Bartender, Ashley Desandis.

Mayor Brown encourages everyone to come out and enjoy the festivities.

“We have the traditional fire engines and the police cars and the other things that make it special. So, come on out, bring your families out, mom and dad bring your kids out, grandparents come on out, have a good time,” said Brown.

The Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

