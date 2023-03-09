Open in App
Santa Rosa, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa student found with large hunting knife in backpack on campus

By Tori Gaines,

2 days ago

SANTA ROSA, Calif. ( KRON ) — Less than a week after a student died fro m a stabbing incident at a Santa Rosa high school, another student was found in possession of a knife at a nearby school on Tuesday morning, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Around 9:20 a.m., an officer was called to the Amarosa Academy located on Dutton Avenue on the report of a student who had a knife in his backpack. Officers met with school officials when they arrived on campus, and officials said school policy requires staff to search the backpacks of all students before they enter campus.

The administrator said they checked the backpack of a 15-year-old student and inside they found a large hunting knife within a sheath. The knife was over 14 inches long from handle to tip. School administrators said the knife was hidden the plastic lining of a binder inside of his backpack.

After the knife was confiscated by the school officials, the student was arrested by SRPD. He was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center before being booked on felony possession of a dangerous weapon on campus.

Police do not know why the student brought the knife to campus. Because he is a minor, the suspect will not be identified by police.

