Cohoes salon collecting donations for fire victims

COHOES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A beauty salon in Cohoes is offering a helping hand to the families who lost everything in a fire on Tuesday. It happened at an apartment building on Johnston Avenue near the site of the former Saint Agnes School.

One firefighter was sent to the hospital for multiple injuries. No other injuries were reported, but 16 people were displaced.

Shelly Wojchik is the owner of Shelly Cut & Style. She said she doesn’t know anyone affected, but she said she felt the need to help. She’s been collecting clothes, pillows, stuffed animals, and toiletries.

The salon will be running the donation collection through the weekend and into next week.

