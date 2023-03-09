Hawks Battle Back to Beat Wizards 122-120

Summary the Atlanta Hawks road win against the Washington Wizards.

Summary

The Atlanta Hawks entered Wednesday night's game against the Washington Wizards with their backs up against the wall and did not disappoint. Atlanta overcame a 15-point deficit to defeat Washington 122-120.

Kristaps Porzingis was unguardable for the entire game, scoring an efficient 43 points. Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal chipped in 25 and 24 points, respectively. Washington pushed Atlanta's perimeter defenders to the brink, hitting 41.4% of their three-pointers.

However, Atlanta continues to hang tough throughout the first few games in the Quin Snyder era. Trae Young pushed the pace from the opening tip and finished with 28 points and ten assists. More importantly, the undersized guard's defensive effort has been markedly better.

Atlanta matched Washington's 41.4% three-point shooting, thanks partly to John Collins snapping out of his shooting slump with 4-7 made threes. Atlanta had seven players score in double-digits and forced their way to the line nine more times than their opponents.

Atlanta improves to 33-33, while Washington falls to 31-35 on the season. Both teams have Thursday off before running it back on Friday night. The rematch carries heavy postseason implications for the Southeast Division rivals.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 28 PTS, 10 AST

Dejounte Murray - 17 PTS, 6 AST

Bogdan Bogdanovic - 14 PTS, 8 REB

Wizards Leaders

Kristaps Porzingis - 43 PTS, 5 REB

Kyle Kuzma - 25 PTS, 10 REB

Bradley Beal - 24 PTS, 8 AST