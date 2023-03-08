With close games a certainty, Leon Rice trusts his team ahead of the MW Tournament

LAS VEGAS — There is something so perfect about the Mountain West Tournament being in Sin City. A town built from a gamble, where the difference between euphoria and complete misery is determined by how an ivory ball bounces or what card flips over.

The winners will say there was some skill and instinct involved. The losers will claim it’s all luck — or, at least random chance.

Which brings us back to the Mountain West basketball tournament.

Last year, Boise State won the whole thing for the first time. It seemed apropos. The Broncos had their best season in school history, winning the conference regular-season crown and earning the No. 1 seed in the Mountain West Tournament.

The fact they hoisted the trophy wasn’t a wild surprise. But it’s easy to forget what led to the championship. In the opening round, Nevada’s Kenan Blackshear hoisted a last-second 3-pointer that would’ve given the Wolf Pack an upset win. It missed by an inch.

Two days later in the title game, San Diego State had the ball down one point with the shot clock turned off. The Aztecs missed two makable shots and Boise State celebrated.

If one of those shots falls, perhaps the perception of Boise State is much different, and the narrative that Leon Rice can’t win in Vegas is still roaring.

“If that last shot goes in for Nevada, people would be like, ‘Oh what could you do different (this year)?’” said Rice. “It’s such a fine line.”

That was proven during the first round of the Mountain West Tournament on Wednesday.

In the opener, Colorado State’s Isaiah Stevens sank a floater just before time expired to beat Fresno State. A few hours later, UNLV needed overtime against Air Force to earn a spot in the quarterfinals, where it’ll face Boise State on Thursday at 7 p.m. MST.

“Every single game is maybe a (coin toss),” said Rice.

The good news for Boise State: The Broncos have been really good in coin-toss contests. Over the past two seasons, BSU is 19-8 in games decided by six points or less — a remarkable 70% winning percentage. During last year’s Mountain West Tournament, the Broncos won all three games by a combined margin of 10 points.

If anyone should have confidence their team is going to pull out a close game, it’s Rice.

“There should be (comfort) for me as a coach,” Rice admitted. “But…”

Standing outside the Renaissance Hotel in Vegas, Rice thought back to an interaction he had last month with former Utah Jazz coach George Karl, who was in Fort Collins to watch the Broncos play. Karl told Rice something that still sticks with him: Trust your team.

“And that’s what I want to be able to do is trust my team,” Rice added. “And I do, because they show up to compete whether we make shots or whether we play our best.”

The Broncos’ two games against UNLV this season are the perfect example of that. In the first meeting in Vegas, the Runnin’ Rebels led at the half and were dominating Boise State on the boards … then the Broncos scored 53 second-half points and blew them out.

A month later in Boise, the Broncos looked like they might blow UNLV out, but the Runnin’ Rebels hit some ridiculous shots, pulled within two points late and might have finished off the upset if Marcus Shaver Jr. didn’t hit his free throws.

“The guys understand how hard it is to play Boise and what it’s going to take,” UNLV coach Kevin Kruger said of BSU, “so I think just getting them as physically ready as possible in the 24 hours would be priority over anything else.”

“When they’re playing good, they’re as good as anyone in this league,” Rice said of the Runnin’ Rebels Wednesday. “They’ve been a terrific team coming off a huge win at Nevada (last Saturday) — something that no other team has been able to do.”

Because the game is being played at Thomas and Mack Center — UNLV’s home gym — Thursday’s contest will be considered a true road game for Boise State, which could help the Broncos’ resume and NCAA Tournament case.

But that only helps if the Broncos win, and that is far from a certainty. Perhaps the only guarantee is a close game.