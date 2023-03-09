Open in App
AEW Fans Support One of Its Championships Getting an Upgrade

By Connor Casey,

2 days ago

Tony Khan announced on this week's AEW Dynamite that the company is going to "level up" one of its titles next week in Winnipeg. As part of Warner Bros. Discovery's promotion of Shazam! Fury of the Gods , Khan announced that the AEW All-Atlantic Championship will have its name changed to the AEW International Championship. The title was first introduced back in June 2022, with a heavy emphasis being placed on the title being defended internationally with stars from across the world taking part in its initial tournament. However, fans were quick to point out that the title didn't necessarily match the "Atlantic" part of its name. The reaction to tonight's news was noticeably much more positive, as you can see below.

Pac became the inaugural champion, winning a four-way at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26. Orange Cassidy beat "The Bastard" for the title on Oct. 12 and has since defended it a whopping 14 times across 148 days. He'll put it on the line against Jeff Jarrett next week after Double J smashed a guitar over his injured knee following his title defense against Jay Lethal.

