Memphis, TN
New York Post

Draymond Green eviscerates ‘idiot’ Dillon Brooks in growing NBA feud

By Ryan Glasspiegel,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DKRmH_0lCW7FP300

Draymond Green has escalated recent comments made by Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks.

In an interview with ESPN, Brooks said that he didn’t like Green and implied that the Warriors’ stalwart is a system player.

Green fired back at Brooks on his Volume Sports podcast.

“I don’t like Draymond at all,” Brooks said in the interview that drew Green’s ire. “I just don’t like Golden State. I don’t like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too. His game is cool — with Golden State — but if you put him anywhere else, you’re not going to know who Draymond is.

“He plays with heart, plays hard, knows the ins and outs of their defense. I guess that’s why they like him over there.”

Green essentially took Brooks’ points one by one and poured gasoline on the fire.

In response to Brooks saying that Green talks a lot, Green responded, “You talk a lot now, so if you had four rings I’m sure you’d talk a lot more. Four All-Stars? You’d probably talk a bit more.

. @Money23Green responds to Dillon Brooks’ comments pic.twitter.com/cHu7R9A5nf

— The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) March 8, 2023

“Defensive Player of the Year? You damn sure would talk more.”

The two were adversaries in last year’s playoffs, and there was one moment where Brooks was ejected for elbowing Green in the face .

On the podcast, Green said Brooks is a posterchild for why the Grizzlies have not had more postseason success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1flflr_0lCW7FP300
Draymond Green taunts Dillon Brooks.
Getty Images

“If you ever wondered why the Memphis Grizzlies (are) not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here,” Green said.

“They’re actually depending on this guy to help them win a championship.”

Green took credit for being the anchor of the “ins and outs” of the Warriors’ defense and then addressed the part where Brooks said he can see why the franchise likes him.

“I’m trying to figure out why they like you in Memphis. Or do they like you in Memphis? That’s a better question. I’m not sure your teammates like you,” Green said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KW9Vs_0lCW7FP300
Draymond Green responded to Dillon Brooks’ ESPN interview, calling the Grizzlies guard an ‘idiot.’
Volume Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KsWci_0lCW7FP300
Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks embrace after Warriors eliminate Grizzlies from 2022 playoffs.
NBAE via Getty Images

“But I can tell you why they like me over here. When you contribute in the way that I contributed to four championships, they tend to like you!

“So, next time you speak up on me, you should do some fact-checking. Next time you speak up on me, you should do some soul-searching. Next time you speak up on me, I hope you’re in a better situation than you’re in now where the guys you’re playing with actually enjoy playing with you because they actually think you’re contributing to winning, because it ain’t happening right now champ.

“Ahhh, you’re not a champ, you’re a clown.”

The Warriors play in Memphis twice in the next 10 days, including Thursday night.

