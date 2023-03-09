Open in App
Youngstown, OH
WDTN

Ohio woman arrested after 5-year-old found home alone

By Joe Gorman,

2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Side woman is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on a child endangering charge after reports said her 5-year-old son was found outside and home alone early Tuesday evening.

Kahna Matthews, 21, was taken into custody after police were called at about 6:45 p.m. to her apartment in the 1400 block of Woodcrest Avenue for a report of a child crying for help.

When officers arrived, they heard a child cry for help and found a 5-year-old boy outside in 33-degree temperatures, reports said. The boy told police that his mother was not home, reports said.

Officers took the boy into his mother’s apartment and his mother arrived, reports said. She was not only taken into custody on the endangering charge but also on a warrant for failing to appear in November 2020 for an OVI charge with a specification that her blood alcohol was over .17.

The child’s father was called to take custody of the boy, reports said.

Reports said police found a digital scale and rolling papers inside the home as well and that Matthews’ clothes smelled heavily of burnt marijuana.

