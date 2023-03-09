Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
8 News Now

UNLV Ukrainian conductor uses music to make his voice heard

By Mary Jane Belleza,

2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For Taras Krysa, music is a universal language, one we can all share and understand.

“The audience gets it also, not through the spoken word but through the sounds which goes directly through the heart, mind, and soul and I think it’s an incredibly powerful experience.”

Director of Orchestras at UNLV, Taras Krysa converses with students in the classroom. (KLAS)

Krysa started at UNLV in 2006 and worked his way up to become the Director of Orchestras.

He also serves as the music director of Las Vegas Sinfonietta and has a long career starting as a violinist to now a conductor, performing at symphonies all over the country.

Originally from Ukraine, he always thinks of his family back home, especially with the recent passing of his uncle.

Music sheet in Taras Krysa’s classroom. (KLAS)

“He used to be concert maestro of the national symphony orchestra so musicians are everywhere in our family,” added Krysa.

It’s now been a little over a year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s a difficult thing for all of us but it’s a lot more difficult for them when you have no electricity or water and with drones flying around you and the rocket missiles attack,” Krysa said.

Despite the conflict, he couldn’t pass up the chance to back to Ukraine last summer to perform.

“I’m amazed at the resilience of Ukrainian people and how they overcame all these difficulties and go on with their lives the best they can,” Krysa explained. “It’s important to show solidarity and support with what we can do especially with our ability as an artist. For us just going there and showing support means we’re not afraid and that’s important.”

Through the power of music, he hopes he can give encouragement and inspiration to those watching.

“My best teachers I still remember what they taught to me, they instilled to my intellectual curiosity and constantly asking why is that? Krysa said. “If I do this to my students where they’re progressing as musicians and human beings, I’ve done my job.”

If you’d like to support Taras Krysa, a list of upcoming UNLV and Sinfonietta events is listed below.

  • Sunday, March 19th,3 PM: Las Vegas Sinfonietta performs Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos – Clark County Library Theater
  • Wednesday, March 29th, 7:30 PM: UNLV Symphony performs Debussy, Ravel, and Janacek – Ham Hall on the UNLV campus
  • *Tuesday, April 4th, 7:30 PM: UNLV Chamber Orchestra – Doc Rando Recital Hall on the UNLV campus
  • Wednesday, April 5th, 7:30 PM: UNLV Chamber Orchestra – Clark County Library Theater
  • *Sunday, April 30th, 3 PM: Las Vegas Sinfonietta: Season Finale – Clark County Library Theater
  • *Tuesday, May 2nd, 7:30 PM: UNLV Chamber Orchestra – Clark County Library Theater
  • Sunday, May 7th, 3 PM: UNLV Symphony Orchestra performs Wagner and Berlioz, Featuring the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts Orchestra – Ham Hall on the UNLV campus.

* Denotes free events

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

