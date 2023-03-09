Teen dies in fire in Lavalette, West Virginia

UPDATE (6:05 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2023): A relative has released the name of a teenager who died in a house fire on Wednesday in Wayne County. The relative tells WOWK 13 News the teen, Marvin Collins, was a student in Wayne County Schools.

LAVALETTE, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State police said a teenager has died in a house fire in the Wayne County community of Lavalette.

Wayne County dispatchers said the call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Falls Branch Road.

At this time is not clear who the victim is or how the fire started.

The Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department, West Virginia State Police and West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office responded.

