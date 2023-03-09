Open in App
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Patterson High School's Izaiah Carter was shy, charming, and motivated

By Ava-joye Burnett,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vfs8R_0lCVXDFR00

Patterson High School's Izaiah Carter was shy, charming, and motivated

BALTIMORE -- Two days after a 16-year-old Patterson High student was shot near his school, police are still searching for his killer.

WJZ has been learning more about 16-year-old Izaiah Carter, the Patterson High student who was shot near his school Monday, and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Carter was a JROTC cadet at Patterson High School. Those who knew him best said he was a great young man and affectionately referred to him as goofy.

"Really kind of shy, kind of goofy, got along great with everyone," said Ricky Johnson, an owner and a chef at Forno, where Izaiah worked. "[He] had a lot of curiosity for, you know, what's that? What's that? What's that?"

Johnson said Carter's cousin and father also worked at the restaurant. His father was a chef there and it was a family affair with a strong support system.

"His mom was in a lot and she would check up on him, make sure he's doing what he's supposed to do and listening to everyone," Johnson said.

The restaurant owner said Carter was quickly growing into new roles at the restaurant, and everyone enjoyed having the younger employee working side-by-side with his father.

Metro Crime Stoppers announced an $8,000 reward to encourage people to come forward with tips.

Carter is one of at least 24 young people who have been shot in Baltimore this year. Six of those gunshot victims have died from their injuries.

Some of the violence occurred just steps from school buildings. In one case, five students were shot near Edmondson Westside High in January. One of those students died.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison addressed that concern of violence near schools at a city council committee hearing on Wednesday.

"We're in constant conversations and collaboration with the school police on an everyday basis about deployment strategies, visibility, who's not in school, what do we collectively need to do, where we need to be and when we need to be there," Harrison said. "So, I think that, at the deployment level, the chief of patrols office systems or the deputy commissioners are always in touch with the school police at the operational level on deployment strategies.

Forno will hold a happy hour Thursday between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a portion of the proceeds will go to Carter's family. The restaurant is located at 17 N. Eutaw Street in Baltimore.

"[We know] how strong and loving their family is," Johnson said. "They can be okay, eventually, one day, and for all of us here, we just want to help them get to that point."

