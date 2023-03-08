Open in App
Pennsylvania State
Times Leader

Baker: Senate Judiciary Committee advances AG nomination; votes on 4 bills

By Bill OBoyle,

5 days ago
Baker

WILKES-BARRE — Sen. Lisa Baker, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the committee has advanced the nomination of Michelle Henry for Pennsylvania’s Attorney General.

Henry, who currently serves as the acting Attorney General, was nominated by Gov. Josh Shapiro in January. Baker, R-Lehman Township, said Henry brings 26 years of prosecuting experience to the position.

The committee voted unanimously to advance her nomination.

“Having had the chance to meet with her one-on-one to discuss justice philosophies and priorities, I see why she has earned the confidence of the governor,” Baker said of Henry. “Her commitment and capabilities came across very convincingly.”

In addition to the nomination hearing, the committee passed the following bills, three of which are sponsored by Sen. Baker:

• Senate Bill 169 (Baker) — Provides for out-of-home placement disposition review hearings at three-month intervals, rather than nine-month. The dispositional review hearings are to ensure the juvenile is receiving the necessary services and treatments for their rehabilitation.

• Senate Bill 170 (Baker) — Updates and standardizes the expungement of juvenile records as recommended by the Juvenile Justice Task Force.

• Senate Bill 267 (Brooks) — Adds urgent care centers as a safe haven in Pennsylvania’s Newborn Protection Act.

• Senate Bill 371 (Baker) — Establishes the Indigent Defense Advisory Committee; establishes the Indigent Defense Grant Program and outlines the program’s operation.

“I remain dedicated to passing legislation protecting the children of our commonwealth,” Baker said. “Updating our juvenile justice system will address its current issues and guide children down a successful path, while also strengthening families.”

The bills now head to the full Senate for consideration.

