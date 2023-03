Cupinski reelected chair of Arena Authority board

Luzerne County Convention Center Authority Board members were sworn in Wednesday. From left: Dino Gallela, Patrick Patte, Donna Cupinski, board chair; Judge Correale Stevens. Submitted photo

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Luzerne County Convention Center Authority Board members were sworn in Wednesday. New board members are Dino Gallela and Patrick Patte. Donna Cupinski was re-appointed to the board and she was reelected board chair. Superior Court President Judge Emeritus Correale Stevens swore in the members.