Sometimes, we plan on doing things. And I mean, we really plan to do the things – I really plan on cleaning out my closets and drawers. I plan on getting a pair of trousers hemmed this Spring (the same pair of trousers that has been in my trunk since about this time last year when I first planned on having them hemmed) so I can finally wear them. I plan on reading more, getting a hobby one day, being a more consistent gardener, and the list goes on.