Mindfulness has become as buzzworthy as cold pressed coffee. One simple way to eat healthier may be to simply be mindful when eating. And guess what, mindful eating doesn’t mean dieting or restrictions. It’s about taking a moment to take it in. There are a lot of methods out there, but we’ve simplified it for you.

Ponder: Before you eat, ask yourself, “Am I really hungry?” Sometimes we think we’re hungry when we’re actually thirsty or bored or stressed. Check in, do you need nourishment in the form of food or do you need something else?