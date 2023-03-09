Kevin Durant out of Suns home debut after slipping in warmups, injuring ankle

PHOENIX -- Kevin Durant slipped and turned his left ankle during warmups Wednesday, knocking him out of what was supposed to be his first home game with the Phoenix Suns .

A little more than an hour before scheduled tipoff against Oklahoma City , Durant was doing an individual drill with coaches when he appeared to slip on the floor as he lifted off to shoot. He ended up on the floor but was able to get up and finish his pregame workout.

After leaving the floor, the Suns announced he would be held out because of left ankle soreness. Durant was experiencing some swelling in his ankle after finishing his pregame workout. He recently returned after missing six weeks after suffering a right knee sprain.

The Suns were 3-0 with Durant and he was averaging 26.7 points on 69% shooting.

Phoenix dealt for Durant and T.J. Warren in a blockbuster deal in February, sending dynamic forward Mikal Bridges , Cam Johnson , Jae Crowder , four unprotected future first-round picks and other draft compensation to the Brooklyn Nets .