labpulse.com

QuidelOrtho nabs FDA de novo authorization for COVID-19 lateral flow immunofluorescent assay By LabPulse.com staff writers, 4 days ago

By LabPulse.com staff writers, 4 days ago

QuidelOrtho said on Wednesday it has been granted a de novo request from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allowing the company to market ...