alaskapublic.org

Kotzebue declares disaster after back-to-back blizzards, power outages and boil water notice By Desiree Hagen, KOTZ - Kotzebue, 4 days ago

By Desiree Hagen, KOTZ - Kotzebue, 4 days ago

Kotzebue and the Northwest Arctic Borough have declared a disaster after a series of massive snowstorms battered western Alaska. Kotzebue City Manager Tessa Baldwin said ...