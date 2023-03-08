Open in App
Kotzebue, AK
alaskapublic.org

Kotzebue declares disaster after back-to-back blizzards, power outages and boil water notice

By Desiree Hagen, KOTZ - Kotzebue,

4 days ago
Kotzebue and the Northwest Arctic Borough have declared a disaster after a series of massive snowstorms battered western Alaska. Kotzebue City Manager Tessa Baldwin said...
