Atlantic City woman serving probation after pleading to child neglect

An Atlantic City woman who many said was a mother to the community is serving probation in a case stemming from a child who was badly injured at her unlicensed daycare center.

Lisa Henderson was originally charged with aggravated assault and child endangerment in the 2017 case.

Detectives started investigating after a 1-year-old boy was sent to the hospital with injuries that included a brain bleed along with a cervical spine injury and retinal hemorrhages, then-Prosecutor Damon Tyner said when he announced the arrest in March 2018.

Henderson insisted the boy fell from a bed, went into a seizure and then lost consciousness. She was the only adult watching several young children at the time.

Many in the community agreed it had to be a terrible accident, saying Henderson loves children and would never harm them.

“She’s always been an amazing community babysitter with nothing going wrongfully,” one woman told BreakingAC at the time. “She helped many families with children, food, money, birthday parties, you name it.”

Five years after her arrest, BreakingAC has learned Henderson pleaded guilty to fourth-degree child neglect.

She was sentenced to two years’ probation Sept. 29, and the remaining charges were dropped.