Atlantic County, NJ
BreakingAC

Sheriff promotes three officers

By Lynda Cohen,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGyZG_0lCTKoFV00

The Atlantic County sheriff promoted three officers this week at a ceremony in the Atlantic County Criminal Courthouse.

William Brennan, a 15-year veteran, is now a captain.

He will now oversee daily functions of the agency as operations commander. He previously was in charge of the Office of Professional Standards.

Brennan earned his bachelor’s degree at Stockton University and is an accredited command executive.

He is also a chief petty officer with the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve.

Newly appointed Lt. Timothy Brown started his career with the office 16 years ago as a court officer. He was also a detective with the State Police narcotics task force.

Before his promotion, he worked as supervisor at the Civil Courthouse in Atlantic City and a detective sergeant in the Warrants Unit.

Brown recently helped form the new Municipal Courthouse Unit.

He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Rutgers University and is working toward his masters in administrative science.

Brown lives in the county with his wife and four children.

Gregory Engstler was most recently assigned to the FBI Task Force.

The newly promoted sergeant began his career as a corrections officer in September 2005, after a brief stint as a municipal officer.

He lives in Atlantic County with his wife.

Sheriff Eric Scheffler spoke highly of the officers.

“They come to work each day to make the office better and to serve the public to the best of their ability,” he said.

Pictured above, from left to right: Lt. Timothy Brown, Sheriff Eric Scheffler, Sgt. Gregory Engstler and Capt. William Brennan.

