belmontonian.com

Thanks, Maura: Belmont To Net $1.5M Increase In Local Aid For FY ’24 Via Gov. Healey’s Budget By Franklin B. Tucker, 5 days ago

By Franklin B. Tucker, 5 days ago

It couldn’t have come at a better time. When newly-elected Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey filed her $55.5 billion Fiscal Year 2024 budget recommendation on March ...