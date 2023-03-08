Open in App
Burlington, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Wanted Brazilian citizen previously removed from the US twice after Arizona, Massachusetts, incidents, arrested

By Ken Paiva,

5 days ago
BOSTON — Officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston arrested a Brazilian national with an international arrest warrant in Burlington on Feb. 17. The fugitive...
