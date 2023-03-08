Woodbridge to Host New Jersey’s Largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade This Sunday

WOODBRIDGE, NJ ­– The largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New Jersey is set to take place this weekend in Woodbridge.

Sponsored by the Woodbridge American-Irish Association, a township-based civic organization, the 49th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Sunday, March 12. It will step off from Woodbridge High School at 1:30 p.m. and make its way down Freeman Street to Linden Avenue to Green Street to Amboy Avenue/Route 35 to Main Street, ending at town hall and include a lineup of bagpipers, community groups, emergency service agencies, veterans associations, youth groups, and marching bands from the township’s three high schools, among others.

Woodbridge resident Kenneth Egan will serve as 2023 Grand Marshal and honorees include Irish Lady of the Year Mary Natale (White), Irish Man of the Year Jim McFadden, Miss American Irish Victoria Gomez; and Lady in Waiting Brittany Bader. Additionally, this year’s event is chaired by Ben Campbell.

“Our club’s parade committee includes some of the most dedicated and resourceful people and I am so happy to work with this team,” said Campbell.

‘Family and community service’ are the focus of this year’s parade and its honorees and, according to the association, Egan ‘frequently reminds us that he considers us family.’

“I consider the association a family and the parade is a great opportunity to bring the community together,” said Egan. “Nothing would be possible without the love of my family and friends and we look to forward to sharing this great day with the community.”

The parade is funded by donations and local businesses, including platinum sponsor Hackensack Meridian Health John F. Kennedy Medical Center and silver sponsors Moby Dicks’s and Big Shots. Additionally, the Association works hand-in-hand with Woodbridge’s downtown Main Street businesses and attendees are encouraged to visit area restaurants and shops.

For more information about the Woodbridge American-Irish Association, or to register to be a part of the 2023 event, visit Amerirish.com. You can also follow the Association on Facebook.

About the 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Honorees

Kenneth Egan

Grand Marshal Egan was raised in the Menlo Park Terrace section of Woodbridge and traces his Irish roots to Nenagh, a town in County Tipperary, Ireland. He attended Saint Cecilia’s Roman Catholic School and Woodbridge High School where he met his wife, Nancy Jean. They are parents to Patrick, the late Melissa, and Danielle (son-in-law Joseph) and have three grandchildren, Richard, Annabelle and Giuseppe Renato.

Like his father and brother before him and later his son, Egan enlisted in the US Navy and the Naval Reserves begore going on to become the youngest Senior Chief Stationary Engineer in the history of New York. During his tenure, he served as a first responder during both the 1994 and 2001 World Trade Center attacks. As a member of the American-Irish Association, Egan has served as director, president, parade chair, and Irish Man of the Year. Additionally, he is a faithful navigator of the Woodbridge K of C, Fourth Degree and Council 857, as well as eucharistic minister at Our Lady of Peace.

Mary Natale (White)

Mary Natale (White), the 2023 Irish Lady of the Year, was a first-grade teacher at Mawbey St. School #1. She has two daughters, Kerri Tagliareni (son-in-law Vincent) and Allison White as well as two granddaughters, Sophia and Olivia, and a fur baby named Molly. Natale is a past Parade Chair and currently heads the association’s Justin McCarthy Scholarship Committee.

Jim McFadden

Irish Man of the Year Jim McFadden is a retired principal for the Carteret Board of Education who, during his tenure, coached girls basketball, gymnastics, and track. He dedicated a year chairing the 2021 Parade, which was canceled due to the pandemic, and then initiated and chaired the 1st Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Celebration. McFadden and his wife Kathy of 48 years reside in Colonia and are parents to James (wife Nicole), Aileen (partner Christopher), and Thomas (wife Nicole). They have three grandchildren, Gaby, Aly and Finn.

Victoria Gomez

2023’s Miss American Irish Victoria Gomez, a student at Kean University, is the granddaughter of Association members Connie (from County Donegal) and Fran O’Donnell. She graduated from Colonia High School where she was inducted into National, Quill & Scroll, and Spanish Honor Societies and a member of the color guard. One of Gomez’s proudest achievements in high school was being awarded a top honor of having nearly 500 hours of community service, including many hours spent volunteering time at Hand in Hand dances for the community’s special adults.

Brittany Bader

Brittany Bader, 2023’s Lady in Waiting, is the niece of Association members Ken and Janine Gardner. Bader, a freshman at the College of New Jersey, graduated from Woodbridge High School where she was inducted into the National, Spanish, Math, Science, and Social Studies Honor Societies as well as a senior class officer, captain of the soccer team, and member of the track team. Bader has also donated her time doing community service at St. James Church and with the American-Irish Association.







